JEDO supports GO Topeka's Host relief program

Tonight at the Joint Economic Development Organization meeting the board was in favor for supporting the host program.

The Host Relief Program was created to provide up to two million in economic stimulus for business and workers affected by COVID-19.

It started as an idea by several local businessmen, who pledged more than $300,000 in donations in just a few days.

The money will come from JEDO'S share of an economic development sales tax.

JEDO approved GO Topeka’s pledge to match donations to the host relief program by up to a million dollars.

Every member of the board was in favor to help small business during this time.

“You know small businesses for many of our people in this community to keep going so often times finding a project or program for them is very important” said City Manager, Brent Trout.

“It gives me goosebumps, it’s really great to see that level of support and level of enthusiasm and support, so it’s trying to times for everyone right now so I think this is a shot in the arm to show people the community is coming together and getting creative about helping,” said Go Topeka President Molly Howey.

