JEDO approves expansion aid for two Topeka businesses

Two well known Topeka Businesses are expanding, with help from incentives that the Joint Economic Development Organization approved on Wednesday night.

The board approved incentive agreements to bring in more than 200 jobs into the area.

The first is for Topeka Foundry and Iron Works. The company could receive more than $430,000 for a 5 million dollar expansion.

It is expected to bring 75 new full-time jobs to Topeka. An economic impact of more than 250 million dollars is expected for over the next ten years.

“Topeka Foundry & Iron Works is one of Topeka’s heritage companies and it is wonderful to get to witness them continue to grow and further develop within this community,” said Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla.

The second agreement is with HME Inc.

The company could receive nearly $850,000 towards a 6 million dollar expansion.

Over the next five years, the company plans to add three additional facilities on NW Button Road, including a 60,000 square foot manufacturing facility to produce iron structural beams for schools and hospitals.

In all, it would create 167 new full time jobs with a 400 million dollar economic impact over the next 10 years.

Shawnee County commissioner Kevin Cook says both projecs are significant to the capital city.

“I appreciate that this started here in Topeka and it’s continuing to grow here in Topeka and that Topeka tax dollars are going to encourage growth and expansion. This is exactly what we are hoping for when we designed Jedo, this is exactly the purpose of Jedo so it’s very good to see that this is happening in this community”

