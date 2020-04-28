JC Pay It Forward quickly making impact in Junction City

In just over five days, the JC Pay It Forward Movement has donated more than $8,000 back to the Junction City Community.

Local business owner, Todd Godfrey, is no stranger to helping the community, and after seeing numerous posts on social media where community members are still struggling to make ends meet, he decided to get the ball rolling.

Godfrey saw another business had put together pantry packs, with hard to find household essentials, and started by buying 10 packs to be distributed to those in need within the community.

Other businesses heard what he was doing and have stepped up to help, including a donation of 1600 pounds of dog food and more than 800 pounds of cat food, which were given to the animal shelter to give to families in need of pet food.

Donations have also come in the form of money as well, with $1000 going to both the local food pantry and the Meals on Wheels program.

“It’s…they’re donating…you know…their money, so we want to definitely get their ideas, and we’ve been going off that as well.” Jessica Godfrey says.

“I appreciate deeply everybody that’s provided donations to make this successful, and all the businesses that have been involved and everybody that…through the logistics of trying to make it happen and we really appreciate that.” Todd Godfrey says.

The Godfreys have also delivered lunches and cinnamon rolls to law enforcement, emergency responders, healthcare workers and the essential workers at local stores and businesses in appreciation of their sacrifices during this time.

Todd says this isn't about him, its about us, the community as one family.

If you would like to donate to JC Pay It Forward contact Todd Godfrey or Godfrey's Indoor Ranges.