Iwo Jima hero, 96, sees US warship commissioned in his honor

Officials have commissioned a U.S. Navy warship in honor of the last surviving Medal of Honor recipient from the Battle of Iwo Jima, a 96-year-old war hero who looked on at the weekend ceremony.

The USS Hershel "Woody" Williams was commissioned Saturday in Norfolk, Virginia. The USS Williams is an Expeditionary Sea Base ship launched in 2017. Williams called the commissioning a moment in history beyond his comprehension and wished all those who serve on the ship bearing his name to be sage. The ship will primarily support aviation mine countermeasure and special operations missions.