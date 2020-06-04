Ivanka Trump to join WSU Tech graduation ceremony

Ivanka Trump will join Wichita State University Tech’s virtual graduation on June 6.

The graduation will be held at 3 p.m. to honor the 2020 graduates. The commencement speaker will be joined by Advisor to the President, Ivanka Trump.

“We are excited to host a truly unique commencement ceremony during this unprecedented time for our students to celebrate with family and friends their accomplishments” says Dr. Sheree Utash, President of WSU Tech. “Additionally, it is a great honor to announce that Ms. Trump will join us virtually as our special guest and commencement speaker for this special celebration.”

Utash has served closely with Ivanka on the American Workforce Policy Adivsory Board. The board discusses ways that business, educational institutions and the government can promote new paths to successful careers with modern candidate recruitment and training practices.

Ivanka was hosted by the technical school in 2019 when she met many graduates of the school as well as saw the value first-hand.

The public is invited to the virtual graduation on the schools Facebook page or on their website.

