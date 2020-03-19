Italian death toll overtakes China's as virus spreads

The death toll in Italy has overtaken China's, a stark illustration of how the coronavirus pandemic has pivoted toward Europe and the United States.

Italy now has 3,405 registered deaths, roughly 150 more than China - a country with a population more than 20 times larger.

The milestone came the same day that the Chinese city where the virus first emerged recorded no new infections, a sign that China's draconian lockdowns were a powerful method to stop the virus' spread. A visiting Chinese Red Cross team has criticized Italians' failure to properly quarantine themselves, and take the national lockdown seriously.