Irwin Army Community Hospital receives new commander

Irwin Army Community Hospital has a new commander.

The hospital says Col. Edgar Arroyo became the new commander of IACH at Fort Riley on Friday, June 19, and replaced Col. Ted Brown who served as IACH commander for 2.5 years.

Col. Arroyo says he served in various medical service leadership positions, such as commander of the Raymond W. Bliss Army Health Center at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, and U.S. Army medical Logistics Command at Fort Detrick, Maryland.

“I am both honored and humbled as I consider the immense responsibilities inherent in this command,” says Arroyo. “I will ensure that the Big Red One is medically ready to ‘fight tonight.’”

Col. Brown says his next assignment will be with the U.S. Army Human Resources Command at Fort Knox, Kentucky.

“To Team IACH, it has been incredible to have this opportunity over 29 months to be able to see everything you have accomplished,” says Brown. “I could cite example after example but let me thank you by using the words of a patient’s mother who wrote to me saying, ‘thank you for ensuring that the Soldiers and families in your care are receiving the level of care that they deserve.’ The words in front of the hospital, ‘Heroes Work Here,’ are proven every day. Well done, Team IACH.”

