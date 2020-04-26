Irwin Army Community Hospital curbside pharmacy service is booming

Taking additional measures to protect the facility, the staff, and reduce the exposure of their patients and families who come to the Irwin Army Community Hospital to pick up medications.

After minimizing the number of open entrances to the hospital command staff opened curbside pickup for the pharmacy a couple weeks ago, and it has been very popular for many patients.

The curbside pharmacy service is a partnership with Irwin Army Community Hospital pharmacy staff with the support of the 1st Infantry Division.

Soldiers from the 1st Infantry Division are directing traffic within the curbside area, along with being the runners, who take written prescriptions inside and bring filled prescriptions back out to the patients.

“We’re seeing between 250 and 350 cars that will pull in for service, which equates to about 75 to 80 percent of pharmacy service that is now being conducted curbside.” Irwin Army Community Hospital, commander, Colonel Ted Brown says.

Command staff highly recommend for Tricare customers to sign up for Tricare’s mail order pharmacy, you can find more information on the