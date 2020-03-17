Irish pub still sees St. Patrick's Day traffic, despite coronavirus changes

The Irish spirit was alive at the Celtic Fox for Tuesday night, despite adjustments made for Coronavirus precautions.

Changes include tables being spread apart, a smaller crew, and a 50 person limit in the restaurant.

However, the Celtic Fox, located on 8th and Jackson, is still open for dine-in and carry-out options.

The Celtic Fox's general manager, Katie Turner, says that people have still come in for St. Patrick's Day despite the changes.

"We've still had a lot of the Irish spirit here," Turner said. "We've had people that have come out just to visit us and show us love. We've had a lot of community support today, which has been really phenomenal."

Turner says she hopes they can hold some kind of make-up party or event after all of this is through.