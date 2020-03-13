Iraq army says US strikes kill 5 security forces, 1 civilian

Iraq's military says five security force members and a civilian have been killed in a barrage of U.S. airstrikes. The strikes early Friday were launched after a rocket attack killed and wounded American and British servicemen earlier this week at a base north of Baghdad.

The U.S. says it was mainly targeting weapons facilities belonging to an Iran-backed Shiite militia group that it blames for the rocket attack on the base. Another Iran-backed militia vowed to exact revenge for the U.S. strikes. The could signal another cycle of tit-for-tat violence between Washington and Tehran inside Iraq.