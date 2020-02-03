Advertisement

Iowans are caucusing in Washington caucus too

By Jacqueline Policastro, Timothy Knapp and Allison Maass
Published: Feb. 3, 2020 at 2:51 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Iowans will have a chance to caucus outside the state for the first time this year.

The nation’s capital will host one of nearly 90 satellite Iowa caucus locations.

Iowans in Washington D.C. will gather at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers International Union building to help the state decide who they want for the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee.

Washington caucusgoers were originally going to meet at a hotel in Washington, but the Iowa Democratic Party said higher anticipated turnout required a location change.

Joshua Mauss, a senior at Georgetown University, had a hand in getting a satellite caucus location to Washington.

He told us last week the caucus had an “accessibility” problem, and he felt disenfranchised because he chose to go to college out of state.

“Primaries have a way to absentee vote, so this is kind of a way to do a similar thing for caucuses,” Mauss said.

Some Iowans abroad will also have the chance to caucus this year. The Democratic National Committee approved three international satellite caucus sites as well.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino (bottom left) announces his immediate resignation as Shawnee Co. Health...
Pezzino resigns in protest; Shawnee County health officer quits 2 weeks early
Austyn Koch, 19, of Hiawatha is facing child sex charges in Brown Co., KS.
Hiawatha teen accused of child sex crimes
Topeka police continue to investigate a "suspicious death" that was reported Friday night at...
Police continue investigating ‘suspicious death’ Friday night at south Topeka motel
Jennifer Jackson
One person in custody after Topeka Police identify dead body found in central Topeka
Sec. of Commerce David Toland appointed to be the 52nd lieutenant governor of the State of...
David Toland announced as new Lieutenant Governor

Latest News

AG Schmidt urges support for federal protections keeping federal judges, families safe
(Source: CNN)
Sen. Moran works to extend exclusions from tariffs applied to Chinese goods
Sec. of Commerce David Toland appointed to be the 52nd lieutenant governor of the State of...
David Toland announced as new Lieutenant Governor
AG Schmidt joins multi-state lawsuit looking to end Facebook’s monopoly
Gov. Kelly plans to appoint new Lt. Gov. Monday