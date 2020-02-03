Iowans are caucusing in Washington caucus too

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Iowans will have a chance to caucus outside the state for the first time this year.

The nation’s capital will host one of nearly 90 satellite Iowa caucus locations.

Iowans in Washington D.C. will gather at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers International Union building to help the state decide who they want for the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee.

Washington caucusgoers were originally going to meet at a hotel in Washington, but the Iowa Democratic Party said higher anticipated turnout required a location change.

Joshua Mauss, a senior at Georgetown University, had a hand in getting a satellite caucus location to Washington.

He told us last week the caucus had an “accessibility” problem, and he felt disenfranchised because he chose to go to college out of state.

“Primaries have a way to absentee vote, so this is kind of a way to do a similar thing for caucuses,” Mauss said.

Some Iowans abroad will also have the chance to caucus this year. The Democratic National Committee approved three international satellite caucus sites as well.