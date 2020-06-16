Iowa man charged with possession of methamphetamine in Jackson Co.

An Iowa man has been arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine says the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

One man is in custody following a Saturday afternoon traffic stop, says Sheriff Tim Morse.

A Jackson Co. Deputy stopped Charles M. Griswold, 49, of Atlantic, Iowa, for traffic violations on Saturday, June 13, around 3:15 p.m.

Griswold was driving a 2004 Acura on US Highway 75 near K-9 Highway according to Jackson Co. officials.

Griswold was subsequently arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a revoked license.

