Investigators are looking into what caused an early morning house fire in southeast Topeka Thursday.

The fire was reported around 3:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of SE Girard.

An investigator on scene told 13 News said the cause of the fire is believed to be electrical and that the house is a total loss

One firefighter suffered a minor injury at the fire.

This is a developing story -- be sure to check back for the latest information.