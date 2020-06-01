Investigators looking for cause in north Topeka fire

No one was injured in a late night mobile home fire Sunday.

Investigators are still trying to find out what led to the blaze that was reported around 11 p.m. in the 1900 block of NW Lyman Rd. When crews arrived on scene, there was smoke and fire coming from the home.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to the original structure.

According to Topeka Fire Department, the estimated loss is about $25,000 with $20,000 coming from structure loss.

Officials say an adult and dog were both able to evacuate before TFD arrived.