Insurance relief programs result in millions of dollars of savings for Kansans

Relief programs established by insurance companies during the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in millions of dollars of savings for Kansas residents reported Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt.

The programs implemented by some companies are aimed at helping members through rebates on premiums paid, discounts on rates or credits toward future payments. So far 58 companies have provided some sort of relief to Kansans. This totals over $56 million in savings.

“I am pleased to see the insurance industry step up in a really big way for Kansans,” said Schmidt. “Kansans can now use these dollars to support their families and invest in their local economies.

Kansans should reach out to their insurance agent to find out the right relief options for them and how they will be distributed. If members need assistance finding contact information for insurers, they are encouraged to reach out to the Kansas Insurance Department’s Consumer Assistance Division at 1-800-432-2484. The Kansas Insurance Department may also be reached through their email, KID.Commissioner@ks.gov.

For more information on the Kansas Insurance Department go to Insurance.kansas.gov.

