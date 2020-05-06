Insurance companies donate $10,000 to foster teens camps

A Manhattan camp for foster teens will now be able to rebuild after suffering flood damage last year.

Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance are donating $10,000 to Flint Hills Teen Camps as part of an award they're giving to Copeland Insurance Agency.

“All of the hard work is worth it when you see these kids who have come from a hopeless place and because of FHFTC, now have a support system and the tools they need to control their future,” said Copeland. “Because we feel so personally committed to FHFTC, we are truly grateful to Liberty Mutual and Safeco for the Make More Happen Award and the incredible opportunity to bring awareness to the FHFTC and to provide them with the much-needed funds to support their important work.”

The camps will use the money to rebuild their challenge courses that were destroyed by flooding and to send more kids to camp.

Copeland earned the 2020 Make More Happen Award for their volunteer work with the camps. They also assist the camps with fundraising efforts and supply donations.

“The Make More Happen program gives our agents an opportunity to make an even greater impact in areas like Manhattan and we hope it inspires local residents to get out and support local charities,” Doug Kuhlman, Liberty Mutual Central Region Territory Manager, said.