Insurance Company partners with agencies to support local organizations

West Bend Mutual Insurance donates to a Topeka organization through giving program with independent agents.

West Bend Mutual Insurance Company has partnered with independent insurance agencies to support local organizations that help those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 70 independent agents in 14 states committed to donate $500 each. The company then pledged an additional $2,000 to each organization.

The donations come from grants made through the Independent Agent’s Fund and are part of the company’s Spirit of the Silver Lining Awards. The awards and grants are presented annually to nonprofit organizations supported by the company’s independent insurance agents.

“What’s more meaningful about this effort is our agencies are making contributions, as well,” says Kelly Tighe, senior vice president of Sales at West Bend. “This is a true partnership.”

West Bend decided to support nonprofits that provide timely, essential services to people directly impacted by the virus. This includes food pantries, blood centers and free clinics among others.

The Congregational Home-Brewster Place, located in Topeka, will receive a donation from Conrade & Associates.

A complete list of independent agencies and recipient organizations can be found here.

