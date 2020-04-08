Insurance Commissioner encourages Kansans to visit with auto insurers about discounts and rebates

Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt says Kansas consumers may be eligible for potential discounts, rebates or reductions in premiums during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Many companies recognize the statewide stay-at-home order has reduced the number of Kansans driving, lowering the risk for everybody,” Commissioner Schmidt said.

Some companies have announced measures to help customers during this time, such as rebates on premiums paid or discounts on rates. Schmidt says Kansas consumers should reach out to their provider to find out if any relief options apply to them.

If consumers need assistance finding contact information for their auto insurer, they are encouraged to reach out to the Kansas Insurance Department’s Consumer Assistance Division at 1-800-432-2484 or

KID.Commissioner@ks.gov.