"Inside the box" thinking helps nursing home residents reconnect with loved ones

Three months without visitors at Blue Valley Senior Living is taking its toll.

"I know what it's like now to be in jail!" joked Dolly Toburen, age 92., before adding seriously, "You get so lonesome."

The facility in Blue Rapids joined nursing homes across the country in banning visitors in early March. Coronavirus was beginning its vigorous spread in the U.S., and health care officials took steps to protect the vulnerable, older population.

"It's been incredibly hard. Some residents have visitors every day," said Kristen Bigham, Blue Valley's activities director.

Kristen has gone from organizing activities for groups of 10 to 20 at a time, to trying to find one-on-one time for as many of the facility's 28 residents as she can.

Staff tried bringing people to windows.

"The problem with that was we have a lot of them who can't hear - so you obviously can't open the window for them to hear because then it defeats the whole purpose," said Tara Fox, CNA.

"They tried phones, but you just don't get that closeness," said Julie Fox, RN, Blue Valley's administrator.

Staff searched for solutions, and took something that caught their eye to to their maintenance man, Jim Oatney.

"He ran down to the lumber yard, and within a day and a half, he had it built," Tara said.

They call it "The Cube." It's a plexiglass and wood room that brings people together - while keeping them safely apart. The resident sits inside the room, while loved ones sit outside, fully in view on the other side of the glass.

Dolly was among the first to use it to see her niece, Marilyn.

"That is one of the best things that was ever invented!" Dolly said. "There Marilyn was with her happy face and her little sign that said...hugs!"

"Watching them miss their family is hard," Julie said. "I think probably the first two visits we did in the cube were pretty emotional for the staff and the residents - just that excitement that they feel like they're close to somebody."

"It's really improving moods and attitudes," Kristen said. "They do feel like they're in prison and they really miss their families. Phone visits aren't the same. It's not the same as being able to look at someone face-to-face."

Tara said the experience has solidified why she chose a career in nursing.

"To see what we can do for people in times like this, that we can bring them that joy," she said.

The nursing home did a few test visits with residents last week, and started fully scheduling visits this week. Staff fully disinfects following each use.

Dolly is looking forward to another visit from her niece with The Cube next week.

"I just feel like oh my gosh I'm outside and I can talk to them....but you can't hug them," Dolly said.

That, she says, is still the hardest part. But if there's one thing Dolly's learned in her 92 years:

"This, too, shall pass," she said.