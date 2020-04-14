Inmates sue wardens, prisons in COVID-19 contractions, exposures

Kansas prison inmates represented by lawyers will argue to district court judges they are suffering cruel and unusual punishment based on their exposure to prison conditions putting them at risk to contract coronavirus COVID-19.

Several inmates have sued the Kansas Secretary of Corrections and the wardens at the Lansing, Ellsworth, and Topeka Correctional Facilities.

The inmates suing the prisons and wardens are seeking:



Early release of some inmates

Mitigation efforts tied in with Center of Disease Control guidelines

A housing plan to isolate inmates who have been exposed to COVID-19 or who have become infected with the virus

A social distancing plan in each prison and "unrestricted" access to soap and other sanitation products during the coronavirus outbreak

The case was originally brought before the Kansas Supreme Court, but they moved the case to the Leavenworth District Court.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt agreed with the movement of the case.

"We appreciate the Supreme Court's decision to send this case to district court, where it should have been filed in the first place. In this extraordinary time, it is reassuring to know the ordinary procedures of the rule of law have prevailed. This case is too important to public safety to be decided hastily or without thorough fact-finding."