Inmates riot at Lansing Correctional Facility

A riot has broken out at Lansing Correctional Facility.

Randy Bowman, the Executive Director of Public Affairs with the Kansas Dept. of Corrections, said prisoners in C-Cell House got out of their cells around 3 p.m. and started tearing through property.

Bowman said all staff were able to get out of the area without any injuries and the unit has been contained. Tactical teams are monitoring the situation, and will either wait the situation out or step in if it escalates.

As of 6:30 p.m., prisoners were still roaming their unit.