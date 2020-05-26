Inmate asks Shawnee Co. District Courts to move her re-trial virtually

While COVID-19 has virtually closed the Shawnee County District Courts, Dana Lynn Chandler is anxious for her case to get moving again.

Chandler is charged with the murder of her ex-husband and his fiancée which happened 18 years ago. A jury convicted her on two counts of first-degree murder and was sentenced to two 50-year sentences which were to be served back to back.

Kansas Supreme Court overturned these convictions in 2018.

Chandler objected to the state courts suspending judicial business, based on Kansas Supreme Court administrative orders put in place in March, in a letter to Shawnee County District Court Judge Cheryl Rios.

The majority of cases have been frozen except for a few which were handled via video hearings. A few district courts may be operating, however all are still closed to the public.

Currently Chandler is being represented by Paul Oller, of Hays, and Cynthia Short, of Riverside Mo. However, in court filings Chandler wants to represent herself even though she is an accountant with no formal law training.

"To wait (for an in-court hearing) would be oppressive, cruel, tyrannical and inequitable," Chandler wrote in the letter to Rios. "I object to this court indefinitely delaying to grant my right to self-representation until the courthouse reopens so that we can have an in-person hearing. That is nothing less than an abuse of legal process. I need to immediately be able to advocate for myself during these dangerous times to someone who (has) the power to provide me relief and without a semblance of a conflict of interest."

Chandler believes that a virtual hearing would be beneficial to her and that the current procedures are detrimental to her health due to COVID-19.

"I am confined in a small module with approximately 25 women," she wrote. "Even more, corrections officers (are) coming and going in and out of the module (which) increases the threat of my contracting the COVID-19 virus."

Chandler, who is 60, says that she is elderly, in fact she says that she is the oldest prisoner in the jail she is being held at. She also has Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, said Chandler.

Chandler’s re-trial is based on the 2002 shootings of her ex-husband, Mike Sisco, 47, and his fiancée Karen Harkness, 53. Both bodes were riddled with gunshot wounds when found in the basement of the Harkness home in west Topeka.

Rios is the third judge assigned to handle Chandler’s re-trial. Shawnee County District Court Judge Nancy Parrish and Senior District Court Judge Robert Fairchild previously presided over the case.