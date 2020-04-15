Injury crash reported near Emporia when driver attempts to 'do donuts'

A crash resulting in minor injuries is reported Tuesday night south of Emporia after the driver of a sport utility vehicle attempts to "do doughnuts" in a field, according to KVOE radio.

Lyon County Deputy Eric Williams tells the radio station the crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. in a field in the 1100 block of Road 150,

Williams says Phillip Scott Lieurance, 32, of Emporia, told deputies he was driving an SUV west on Road 150 and was attempting to do a series of sharp circular turns known as "donuts" when his vehicle overturned.

Six people inside the SUV -- including Haley Wing, 23, and five juveniles, all of Emporia -- received minor injuries and declined medical treatment.

KVOE reports all of the SUV's occupants were wearing seatbelts.