Infant, man tests positive for COVID-19 in Rice County

he Rice County Health Department says an infant and a man in his 20s have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

On Friday, the health department said neither patient have been hospitalized and the cases are close contacts. No further information about the patients will be released.

Rice County Health Administrator and Health Officer Marci Detmer said there is not an increased danger to the public due to these additional cases.

"Health department staff have been involved in contact tracing and disease investigation of contagious, reportable diseases for many years and are well-prepared for this event," said Detmer.

There are now three cases in the county.