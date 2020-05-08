Indianapolis companies make major announcements in COVID-19 research

Roche Diagnostics and Eli Lilly & Company made major announcements Monday in the pursuit of testing and treatments for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Roche has received approval from the Food and Drug Administration to begin shipping tens of millions of coronavirus tests around the world to confirm the presence of antibodies in the blood of persons who formerly tested positive for the disease.

“It’s a blood test so it takes serum and plasma from a blood sample, analyzes it and looks for a different set of antibodies in the presence of the different antibodies to this disease,” said Randy Pritchard, Senior Vice President for U.S. Marketing at Roche Diagnostics, “so it’s in a period of 18 minutes from the time that that tube goes onto our analyzer to that result coming out.”

Pritchard said the test has a 99%+ accuracy rate and has already been used on more than five thousand samples.

“Here in Indianapolis we are the North American distribution headquarters for these tests so they will all be shipped here to Indianapolis and then we will be distributing throughout the United States and Canada to those partners that we work with who will be running the tests,” said Pritchard. “We have a very aggressive ramp up plan so we will be in the multiple double digit millions very quickly on a global scale and very quickly hopefully ramping up to more than one hundred million tests a month in the next couple of months.”

Last month the IU Medical Center began testing for the presence of coronavirus antibodies in the blood of donors who were confirmed to have been infected and recovered from the disease.

Eli Lilly & Company announced its partnership with Junshi Bioscience of China is developing antibody therapies for treatment and prevention of COVID-19.

“The way that their antibody works is, it was identified from a person who had recovered from the virus and so they took blood cells from that person and then isolated antibodies from those blood cells that we then are now going to use as a therapeutic to neutralize the virus in patients,” said Andrew Adams, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of RNA Therapeutics at Lilly. “You actually do get the live virus from people who have it and culture it in the lab and out on your antibodies and see if you can neutralize the live virus and this antibody from Junshi pertinently neutralizes the live SARS-CoV-2 virus.”

Dr. Adams said Junshi’s proximity to the suspected origin of the coronarvirus pandemic in Wuhan, China, made it ideally suited to partner with Lilly in the development and clinical trials of a neutralizing antibody.

“Junshi was once of the first companies in China to mobilize a response to the virus in terms of an antibody engineering strategy,” he said. “They obtained samples very quickly. They then screened through those samples to find good antibodies to neutralize the virus, so being there on the ground in China, in one of the leading Chinese antibody companies, it did give them a leg up to get started quickly.

“In our experience with Junshi, they are as passionate as Lilly are in solving COVID in terms of therapeutic solutions so there have been no roadblocks in working with them in at least our experience so far that have gotten in the way from a bigger picture kind of scenario.”

Dr. Adams said bulk manufacturing of the antibody drugs will be done at Lilly’s Indianapolis plants with clinical trials set for later this summer or early fall and, if successful, a therapy for worldwide distribution within a year.