Indiana woman sustains injuries in I-335 accident

An Indiana woman sees non-life threatening injuries in I-335 accident says they Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.

Lyon County Deputies say they and Emporia/Lyon County EMS were dispatched to mile marker 128 of southbound I-335 for reports of an injury accident at approximately 8:50 a.m.

The Sheriff’s Office says the investigation found Wandi Zhang, 29, of Bloomington, Indiana, was traveling in the southbound lanes of I-335 when she fell asleep and struck the median wall with her 2008 Mazda 3.

Zhang was transported via ambulance to Newman Regional Hospital for non-life threatening injuries says the Sheriff’s Office.

According to the release Zhang was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the accident.

Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is still on-going.

