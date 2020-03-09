Indian Hills Good Kids, all have family serving in the military

Katrina Metzger is a Social Worker at Indian Hills Elementary and facilitates the group we're honoring as our Good Kids for the first week of March. They meet once a month for 30 minutes in a special group open to any student who has a family member in the military. Several of the students have had their parents deployed in the past year.

Katie's goal for the group you see here, is to provide a safe place where the students express what they are feeling, while building relationships. Each month they work on developing different activities that facilitate leadership and working together, much like they see their family members doing while serving our country.

Their big project for the past two years is helping with Toys4Tots over the holidays. These Good Kids spent 3 to 4 hours helping the Marines package items for those in need. They tell us Sgt. Anthony Miller was a huge help is assisting the kids with their project.

They also just finished a donation drive at the school to send to some of our local soldiers serving in Afghanistan. The students finished up the posters this week to hang around the school, and mailed off their care packages to the service men and women in late January.

Good Kids, thank you for all that!