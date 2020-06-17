Imposter online vehicle scams uncovered by BBB

The Better Business Bureau says it has received reports of imposter online vehicle sales scams.

The BBB says its Midwest offices have seen a large number of inquiries about RCS Auto Sales, LLC, which allegedly sells “seized” vehicles online.

After further investigation the BBB found that RCC is an imposter that hijacked the identity of former out-of-business company with the same business name and address. The BBB says the actual RCS Auto Sales, LLC ceased operation several years ago and the actual physical address is unknown.

The BBB also says the investigation found the scam company created a website, rcautosales.com on May 4, 2020, with Nebraska addresses in La Vista and Omaha listed as their permanent addresses. However, the BBB was able to confirm that the scam company is not located at either address and has not been issued a required dealer license in Nebraska.

A consumer notified the BBB that they had found RCS Auto Sales online and was about to purchase a motor home when he got suspicious about the sale because they would only accept payment via a bank transfer, according to the Bureau. The consumer reported that he did some research and found that this company was not located at the addresses listed on the website and concluded it was likely a scam.

The BBB says a second consumer told them that he was about to by a camper from the scammer, but became wary when he was unable to directly speak with anyone and was asked to use a wire transfer service to pay for the vehicle. He says he checked the BBB and saw the report that it was a phony company with a fake website.

The BBB has recorded a handful of imposter companies of small licensed auto dealers throughout Nebraska. Sports Motors, LLC, and Abbey Auto MARS, LLC both are reported to be phony operations as well.

“These vehicle imposter scams are very sophisticated,” says BBB President and CEO Jim Hegarty. “The fake websites are designed to mimic authentic sites making it difficult for the victims to recognize they are fraudulent. Imposter techniques work because scammers are trading on the trust of consumers. They trust well–known, established businesses. They don’t expect to get scammed! The deals offered by these phony operators are often very attractive and are designed to draw consumers into their trap.”

The BBB says to try to deal only with established businesses when looking for vehicles online, be wary about requests to make payments via gift cards and wire transfers, do not trust a phone number or email address on a website belongs to a legitimate business without verification, look out for unusually low prices, pay by credit card, be wary of those that won’t meet in person, look for bad reviews, as for the seller supply information about the vehicle in writing and to contact them to check on a business.

“Shoppers should never rely on websites selling vehicles or other expensive items without thoroughly checking out the company at BBB.org. If the seller’s identity cannot be verified, don’t send money. Paying someone you do not know – especially using difficult-to-trace payments like wire services or loadable cards – can be a huge mistake,” warns Hegarty.

For more information on the Better Business Bureau visit the BBB website.

