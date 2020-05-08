'If you can get to Walmart, you can get to church,' says pastor of Topeka congregation

For members of North Rock Baptist Temple, 2322 N.E. Laurent in the Oakland neighborhood of northeast Topeka, the sound of its bell ringing can mean only one thing: Church is open and services are about to begin.

And while many churches in Topeka are considering when to resume services after a 2-month shutdown brought about by COVID-19 and the phasing out of local and state stay-at-home orders, that hasn’t been a topic of discussion at North Rock Baptist Temple.

The church, which has about 40 members, has been open every Sunday right on through the coronavirus crisis. Members have been encouraged to stay home and watch services streamed online, or come to church if they wanted to do so, Turner said.

Services are held on Sunday mornings, Sunday nights and Wednesdasy nights. Some of the services have had as few as three people. Others have had about 10 attendees.

North Rock Baptist Church Pastor Scott Turner says closing was never an option.

"Even prior to COVID," Turner said, "we have live-streamed our Sunday services-- Sunday morning, Sunday evening -- for almost two years.

"And when COVID hit, we just continued to do what we've been doing -- Sunday morning, Sunday night, Wednesday night. Yes, encouraging folks to stay at home, but our doors have remained open throughout this whole pandemic, if you will, continuing to have church."

"Those that choose to come have been able to come," he said, "practicing social distancing within the pews. But we just continued to do what we've been doing.

"We figure if the devil takes a day off, then so will we, and if you can get to Walmart, you can get to church."

Like the US Postal Service, North Rock prides itself on letting nothing keep it from meeting.

Not rain. Not sleet. Not snow. And now, you can add COVID-19 to that list.

Pastor Turner says folks who want to venture out and come back to church are welcome to do so... with precautions like social distancing now the rule.

If you’re in the neighborhood of N.E. Laurent and Chester on Sunday morning, you’ll likely hear the sound of the bells ringing once again at North Rock Baptist Temple.

For while many other churches will continue to be closed Sunday for the ninth week in a row, North Rock Baptist Temple will be open as usual.

The church is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Turner will celebrate his fifth year as pastor.

The church meets in a building that formerly housed St. Paul Lutheran Church, which closed around 20 years ago.

