At least two rollovers have been reported near I-70 and Carlson Rd. this morning due to icy conditions.

Few details are available at this time. No word on injuries.

The first happened on the on-ramp to Eastbound I-70. The person driving the truck was taken to the hospital.

13 NEWS has also heard of multiple unconfirmed of traffic accidents in other parts of NE Kansas.

