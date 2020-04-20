IRS announces economic-stimulus deadline for SSA recipients to claim dependents

The Internal Revenue Service Monday (April 20) issued a special alert for several groups of federal-benefit recipients who didn't file a tax return in 2018 or 2019.

The IRS says $1,200 payments will soon be issued to those receiving Social Security retirement, survivor or disability benefits (SSDI), Railroad Retirement benefits, Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Veterans Affairs beneficiaries who didn’t file a tax return in the last two years.

If you're within one of these groups, you don't have to do anything to get your $1,200. However, for those benefit recipients with children who aren’t required to file a tax return, an extra step is needed to quickly add $500 per eligible child onto their automatic payment of $1,200. The deadline to take that action is Wednesday (April 22), the IRS says.

You can take the simple step to make sure you quickly get your full economic-impact payment by utilizing the IRS special non-filer tool by Wednesday.

“We want to ‘Plus $500’ these recipients with children so they can get their maximum Economic Impact Payment of $1,200 plus $500 for each eligible child as quickly as possible,” says IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “They’ll get $1,200 automatically, but they need to act quickly and register at IRS.gov to get the extra $500 per child added to their payment. These groups don’t normally have a return filing obligation and may not realize they qualify for a larger payment. We’re asking people and organizations throughout the country to share this information widely and help the IRS with the Plus $500 Push.”