ICare food pantry serves meals to their service area families for Easter

While Easter festivities may be cancelled due to the coronavirus, a local food pantry is being sure families have a home-cooked meal to enjoy.

The ICare Food Pantry provides emergency food assistance to nearly 400 residences every month. With the coronavirus pandemic continuing, they said they would not let that stop them from serving.

Topeka's ICare Food Pantry packaged up meals on Saturday for families to pick up.

"We should remember the real true meaning of Easter," Lavina Wall, Director of ICare Food Pantry said. "We want them to have a good Easter meal and we're trying to provide them with food for that event."

After tallying up family members, volunteers filled their bag with savory items.

"Depending on the size of their family, either a beef roast or a ham and cake mix and some vegetables, and some potatoes and bread, and chocolate Easter bunny," Wall said.

The ICare food pantry provided residents on South of 6th street and East of Kansas Ave.

"We would love to serve the whole city, but, the people that we can serve, we're very happy to serve them and their very appreciative," Wall said.

"I'm hoping it gives everybody a nice full belly so they can enjoy the time rather than thinking about being cooped up and all together not being able to go anywhere, so hopefully that will help them," Jerry Yoder, volunteer of ICare Food Pantry said.

They continued serving the community safely volunteers created social distance with the public.

"We try to set it up so there is distances between all the people," Yoder explained. "We're trying to stay away from the cars, trying to keep our distance there but at least get them the food that they need so they can have a nice Easter."

"Right now we're in a very challenging time and we know that most families can't get together as a huge family with all relatives but hopefully they can still have their own immediate family that live in their household and have a good Easter meal together," Wall emphasized.

ICare Food Pantry was able to serve nearly 300 people.