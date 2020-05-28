I-70 to be under construction for rest of year

Drivers along I-70 will be seeing much more construction for the rest of the year.

Crews will be working on two bridges on I-70 for four miles west of the Wabaunsee/Shawnee County line.

The project will start June 1, weather permitting, and continue through mid-December.

There will be lane closures and the speed limit will reduce to 60 miles per hour within construction zones.

There will be patching, multi-polymer overlay, waterproofing, expansion joints and pavement marking.

During the first phase of construction the driving lane will be closed, once that phase is finished the passing lane will close reducing it to one lane traffic for the duration of the project.

Keene Eskridge Road that runs below I-70 will also be reduced to one lane traffic and flaggers will be used to reduce impact on driving times.

KDOT asks all motorists to stay alert and obey signage while driving through construction zones. To stay aware of all projects visit KanDrive.org or call 5-1-1.

