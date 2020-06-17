I-70 lane closures expected June 18

The Kansas Department of Transportation says I-70 travelers will see lane closures on Thursday, June 18.

KDOT says crews will close the right lane of westbound I-70 from Adams Street to Topeka Boulevard in the Capital City on Thursday, June 18, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., weather permitting.

KDOT says the lane closure is necessary for lighting contractors to repair the flashing beacon and KDOT crews to perform temporary patching repairs.

Drivers should expect slow moving traffic and delays in the area.

KDOT is urging all drivers to be alert and obey all warning signs when approaching and passing through a highway work zone.

For more information on KDOT projects visit the KDOT website or call 5-1-1.

