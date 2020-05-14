I-70 between MacVicar to 4th Street to be made into 6-lane freeway

The Kansas Department of Transportation and Gov. Laura Kelly announced new road projects for the state including upgrading the Polk-Quincy viaduct in downtown Topeka.

According to the project labeled The Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program (IKE), the state will pick road projects every two years.

“IKE is a rolling program, which means major highway modernization and expansion projects will be selected every two years rather than once a decade as previous programs did. This ensures the State can address the most pressing needs and adjust to fluctuating revenues,” the state said in a news release.

According to the current plan, the existing bridge going through downtown will be replaced. They say making it a 6-lane freeway would improve the sharp curve and safety overall.

The cost of the project would be $234-million with the new bridge costing $81-million.

They did not say when the project would start, or how long it could take.