KBI investigating pursuit incident after trooper-involved shooting

A chase on the turnpike ended with the suspect being transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

(MGN)

According to Kansas Highway Patrol, a trooper attempted to stop a black Chevrolet S10 pick-up truck. The driver did not stop, initiating a chase along westbound I-470.

Troopers successfully deployed tire deflation devices. The pursuit continued a little ways past that before troopers used tactical maneuvers to stop the vehicle.

The suspect vehicle rammed a KHP car near mile marker 180 and a trooper fired his firearm. The suspect sustained minor injuries and was taken away to be treated. A trooper was also possibly injured and was taken to a hospital. The trooper was released shortly after. Both are expected to make full recoveries, according to the KBI.

The trooper involved with the shooting will be placed on administrative leave while the incident is investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, as is normal protocol.

This is an ongoing situation, we will provide updates as soon as more information is known.