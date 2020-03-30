Hy-Vee sets goal to raise $1Mil for Harvesters

A Topeka grocery store is stepping up to help keep people fed. Hy-Vee has launched a new effort to help Harvesters Food Bank. They want to raise one million dollars by the end of April to help Harvesters Food Banks and partners.

You can donate either by adding money to your bill in stores, or when shopping online. Harvesters says giving money helps right now, since grocery stores are low on items people might typically donate.

Harvesters distributes food through 760 partners in 26 counties. They say many more families may need their resources with so many layoffs and cutbacks amid the COVID-19 crisis.