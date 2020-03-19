Hy-Vee implements new coronavirus procedures

Hy-Vee is one of few places still open for business around town, and they've made some adjustments to their operations.

Temporary windows have been installed at checkout lanes to provide a layer of protection for both employees and customers.

The store says the lanes are the closest contact point between customers and employees.

They have also enacted a ban on reusable bags. Hy-Vee says it can be hard to know what sanitization practices everyone is taking, so it is safer to just use disposable bags.