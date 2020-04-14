Hy-Vee adds free full-service fueling option for gas station customers

Full-service fueling is back at a few area gas stations as an added measure to keep customers safe.

Hy-Vee says the new service will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily at all of their convenience stores across the area.

Customers who pull up to select pumps can either hit the "Fuel Help" button or call the phone number posted nearby.

The chain says you can also have food and items from inside the store delivered to your vehicle.

Hy-vee says the new full-service treatment does not come with an extra fee.

Cash and credit card payments are accepted.

Hy-Vee has gas stations in Topeka at 29th and Wanamaker, one in Manhattan at Highway 24 and Leavenworth, and three locations in Lawrence.

