Hy-Vee, DoorDash to offer free deliveries to high-risk customers

Hy-Vee and DoorDash are teaming up to provide free deliveries to customers at high risk for the coronavirus.

In any area where Hy-Vee deliveries are done by DoorDash, the companies are offering free deliveries to any customers who are 60 and older, expectant mothers, or anyone more susceptible to a serious illness.

Eligible customers just need to use the code "SPECIALDELIVERY" when checking out online. That code can also be found on Hy-Vee's website.

DoorDash will cover up to 20,000 free deliveries.