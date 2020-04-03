Hy-Vee Implements new rules for stores in response to COVID-19

Hy-Vee announced today that it is making more changes in order to help protect employees and customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

All Hy-Vee stores will be installing temporary window panels on the back sides of checkouts to provide an extra layer of protection between customers and employees. The panels are in addition to the panels already positioned on the front side of checkouts.

Hy-Vee will also be placing one-directional signage in aisles this weekend that will direct customers in a way that prevents them from running into each other to keep in line with social distancing.

Effective Monday, April 6, all customers will be encouraged to follow a "one person per cart" rule to avoid multiple family members from accompanying a customer on shopping visits. Hy-Vee is asking that customers try to designate one person per family to visit the store during each visit and to avoid shopping in large groups in an effort to limit the number of people in stores at any given time.