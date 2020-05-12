Hundreds turn out for food distribution

Hundreds of people turned out Tuesday morning for help filling their pantries.

The Topeka Turnaround Team and Topeka Bible Church partnered for a Harvesters food distribution outside Stormont Vail Events Center. More than 30 pallets were stacked with 40,000 pounds of fruit, vegetables, meat and potatoes to help anyone who needed it.

They split everyone into four lines, to make distribution more efficient.

"I think it's gonna be a good thing, volunteer Delores Smith said. "Nobody has ever done this, as far as I know, and it was just an accident idea, and I think we're gonna win with it!"

This distribution takes place the second Tuesday of every month.