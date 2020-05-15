Hundreds gather to celebrate life of Joheem Meredith

Hundreds of people gathered to celebrate the life of Joheem Meredith Friday night during a candlelight vigil.

Joheem is remembered as a jovial man, who brought life and light to the people he met.

Friday night the crowd shared their experiences and memories of Joheem.

The celebration of life ended with the crowd lighting candles in his memory.

Joheem Meredith was a senior at Topeka West High School and was set to graduate in just a few weeks.

His life was cut short Tuesday night when he was shot and killed in the parking lot of White Lakes Plaza Apartments.

Topeka Police said Joheem Meredith arrived at a hospital around 9:30 Tuesday night, with life threatening injuries from a shooting.

Police are still investigating what led to the shooting, but his sister said he never deserved to be in a situation like that.