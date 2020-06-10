Hundred Hole Hike to benefit children kicks off in Lawrence

The annual Hundred Hole Hike will continue as scheduled in the face of COVID-19 this year says the Douglas County Court Appointed Special Advocates.

Annually the Douglas Co. CASA Heroes plan the Hundred Hole Hike which is 100 holes of golf, 30 miles and no golf carts. The benefit helps to raise funds for Douglas Co. CASA and the vulnerable children that it serves says a release from CASA.

The founding event in Douglas County was held in 2013 and with closures due to COVID-19 the organization decided it was time to hold another to help the children in Douglas Co. that have been negatively impacted since schools closed in March.

The organization says that the children benefiting from the event are those that have been removed from homes due to neglect and abuse and are under the protection of the Court. CASA volunteers are assigned to children, however many remain on a waiting list.

The organization says that children from minority groups are disproportionately represented in the welfare system. The data shows that almost 4% of the County population is African American while they represent almost 17% of children served by the volunteers.

The CASA HHH Team consists of Catherine Shenoy, Professor Emerita of Finance at the University of Kansas, Kristen Samp, Financial Advisor Associate with the Samp Group at Stifel, Pat Hoppa, Principal at CliftonLarsonAllen, Christopher Anderson, Associate Dean for Undergraduate Programs in Business, and Anderson W. Chandler, Professor of Business at KU.

Each CASA HHH team member has committed to raising pledges per hole from families, friends and colleagues to serve the Douglas Co. CASA and help with their commitment to the 126 children it is currently serving, as well as serving the 120 children still left on the waiting list says the organization.

CASA says that they recruit, train and support vetted volunteers who speak up for children and support them on their path to finding a safe and permanent home. Volunteers get to know their assigned children as well as the adults in their lives that have a hand in their well-being, they ensure that the child receives all Court-ordered services and make informed recommendations in the best interest of the child to the Court.

The foundation says that CASA volunteers are often the only trusted adults in the lives of these children as they move through different placements on their journey to a permanent home.

The Hundred Hole Hike will be held on Monday, June 22, at the Lawrence Country Club. Shenoy and her team plan to start before sunrise, 5:24 a.m., and are planning an average of 2.5 hours per round, putting the ending time around 8:45 p.m.

CASA says that since 2011 philanthropic golfers have organized the Hundred Hole Hike around the world which is typically held on or around the summer solstice. Jim Colton of Wheatfield, Illinois, created the event to raise funds for a caddie that had been paralyzed.

To donate to the Douglas County CASA or to sponsor a hiker visit their website or text CASA to 785-390-9590.

For more information or to volunteer visit the CASA website.

