Human bone found in Osage Co.

A human bone was found in Osage County says the Osage County Sheriff’s Department.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Department says the Office responded to the area of 205th and Lewelling Road on June 16, to reports of a bone being found.

The bone was viewed by the Coroner’s office and a Forensic Anthropologist which both determined the bone to be human.

The Sheriff’s Office says the area was secured over night for a more detailed search and assistance was gained from the Kansas Wildlife, Parks and Tourism Department, Mission Township Fire Department Dive Team, Missouri Search and Rescue K9 and a Cadaver dog from the Kansas State Fire Marshall’s Office.

The search garnished no new findings on land or in water, and the area was released at 7:30 p.m. on June 17th, according to the Osage Co. Sheriff’s Department.

The Department says the exact age of the bone is still undetermined and it is unknown where the bone may have come from due to flooding in 2019.

The Forensic Anthropologist says the time frame to determine specifics of the bone will range from 60-90 days.

