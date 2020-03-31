How to avoid stimulus check scams during the COVID-19 pandemic

The federal government passed a $2.2 trillion stimulus bill to ease the economic burden facing millions left without jobs during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says scammers are looking to take advantage of it.

"Anytime the headlines are full of really big numbers and promises of checks, and other payments go to millions upon millions of people, there are always a few crooks and scammers out there who want to take advantage of that, and this is no exception," Schmidt said.

So, how do you know fact from fiction?

"What's going to happen is that the IRS is going to cause that payment to be made to people in the same way that a tax refund would be, in ordinary times," Schmidt said. "So if you're set up to receive your tax refund by direct deposit, then the money's just going to appear in your bank account, just like a tax refund would — probably in about three weeks. If you normally get a paper check for a tax refund, then that money is going to show up in your mailbox a few weeks after that."

Schmidt says to beware of anyone asking you for personal or financial information over the phone, via texts, emails, or online. They also might ask you to make an upfront payment, or claim they can get your money more quickly if you pay a fee.

"None of that is real," Schmidt said. "If anybody's contacting you right now or in the next few weeks to talk about the stimulus payment and help, they're a scammer."