How Washburn professors are helping out during the COVID-19 pandemic

Professors at Washburn University are using 3D printers to help produce personal protection equipment (PPE) for frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Cherry Steffen and Dr. David Pownell, both members of Washburn's education department, are using the department's 3D printers to make 2,000 medical mask clips for healthcare workers at Stormont Vail as well as 200 for the Kansas Neurological Institute. The clips hold masks in place and prevent ear irritation caused by long use.

Wonjae Lee, an assistant professor of graphic design at Washburn, is using his department's 3D printer to print face shields for the University of Kansas Medical Center. He says he is partnering with a high school robotics group in Overland Park to print the face shields, which were specially made to meet the shortage of medical face masks due to COVID-19.