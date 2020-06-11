House escapes major damage when propane tanks explode near grill

Dinner took a scary turn Thursday night for one area family.

Shawnee Heights Fire was call around 5 p.m. to a home off Highway 40 and N 1900 Rd., near the Shawnee/Douglas county line.

Fire officials say the homeowner was grilling on the back deck, when three propane tanks near the grill exploded.

Firefighters arrived quickly, and got it out The fire scorched a 10 foot by 10 foot section of the deck, but flames did not spread to the house.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.