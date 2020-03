A house has been completely destroyed after a fire in Centralia, Kansas.

The fire was reported around 2 p.m. at 304 John Riggins Ave. The home's two occupants were not home at the time of the fire.

Nemaha Co. Emergency Manager Russel Lierz says the house is a total loss. He added that the high winds caused the fire to spread rapidly.

Centralia and Seneca Fir Departments responded to the fire. They have determined a cause yet.