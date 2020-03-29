House Senate Committee holds special meeting to review Gov. Kelly Stay-at-Home order

The Kansas House Senate Committee held a special meeting reviewing Governor Laura Kelly's Stay-at-Home executive order.

The meeting adjourned without action, allowing the statewide order to stay in place.

The meeting started with a review of the order itself, followed by a explanation of the necessity for the order from Maj. Gen. Lee Tafanelli, the Adjutant General of Kansas.

Tafanelli says the statewide order is the best method the state can employ to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Ron Ryckman, the Kansas House Speaker closed out the meeting by emphasizing the importance of the order, and how it will contribute in protecting Kansas lives.